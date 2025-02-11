HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AAP govt in Punjab can fall anytime: Brij Bhushan

Tue, 11 February 2025
00:43
BJP ex-MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh/File image
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday claimed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab can fall anytime and Arvind Kejriwal would never win an election again. 

Addressing an event to unveil the statue of former BJP MLA late Dashrath Singh in Nipania, he said, "I do not predict, but today I am saying that the future of Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party is in trouble. The AAP government in Punjab can fall anytime. AAP national convener Kejriwal will never win any election again," he predicted, following AAP's rout in the Delhi assembly elections and growing speculation about internal dissent in the party's Punjab unit. 

Over many saints condemning Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's "not Hindus" jibe at the BJP and demanding an apology from him, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India said, "These are political issues and saints gave their opinion. I will not say anything on this." 

About the huge crowd during Kumbh, he said, "I do not go during Kumbh, I take a bath in Ganga but avoid the crowd. Those who want to come can come after a few days, there will be no problem." -- PTI
