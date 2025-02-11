HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

65% Indians use AI, twice the global average: Study

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
17:55
image
Reflecting the swift adoption of artificial intelligence in India, a Microsoft study has found that 65 per cent of Indians surveyed have used AI -- more than double the global average.

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the Global Online Safety Survey, which studies the growing influence of AI.

The survey is based on a survey of 15,000 teens (13-17) and adults that was conducted in 15 countries between July 19 and August 9, 2024.

"65 per cent of respondents have used AI (+26 per cent from 2023). This is more than double the global average of 31 per cent in the same time period. 

"India is most excited about using AI for translations, answering questions, increasing efficiency at work and helping students with schoolwork," the report said.

The report showed that millennials (people aged 25-44) lead adoption, with 84 per cent reporting usage. Indian parents are more aware of their children's digital challenges, showing increased awareness compared to the previous year, it said.

However, India also has some reservations about AI, including concerns about online abuse, deepfakes, scams, and AI hallucinations, mirroring global trends.

Online abuse was among the top worries regarding AI.

"More than 80 per cent of respondents worry about AI usage for children under 18 years," the report noted.

Over 80 per cent of Indian teens said they have experienced an online risk. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 65% Indians use AI, twice the global average: Study
LIVE! 65% Indians use AI, twice the global average: Study

Modi pushes for open source AI framework at global summit
Modi pushes for open source AI framework at global summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source, emphasizing the need for trust, transparency, and the elimination of biases. Co-chairing the AI Action Summit with...

Mob attacks Mysuru police station over social media post
Mob attacks Mysuru police station over social media post

A mob attacked a police station in Mysuru, Karnataka, after a man was arrested for posting provocative religious content on social media. The mob demanded the accused be handed over to them and turned violent when police refused. Police...

'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'
'Trump Deep Down Admires Modi'

'When compared to many of America's treaty allies in Asia, Modi 3.0 is on a much stronger footing.'

Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space
Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Shukla says Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma -- the first Indian to travel to space --has been advising him about the space flight.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD