2 Army personnel killed in blast near LoC in Jammu

Tue, 11 February 2025
Two Army personnel, including an officer, were killed, and a third was critically injured in a powerful explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.

The troops were on patrol when they were hit by the explosion in the Bhattal area, they added.

Preliminary information suggests that the blast was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED), believed to have been planted by suspected terrorists.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and further details are awaited, officials said.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries, while the third remains in critical condition.  -- PTI
