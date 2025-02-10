HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Woman collapses, dies while dancing at wedding in MP's Vidisha

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
18:31
image
A 23-year-old woman collapsed and died while dancing on stage at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. 

According to eye-witnesses, the woman, Parnita Jain, was dancing at her cousin's 'sangeet' ceremony at a resort on Vidisha bypass road on Saturday night when she collapsed in the middle of the performance. 

Indore resident Parnita died, possibly due to cardiac arrest, Sachin Jain, a local Jain community leader, told PTI. 

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which the woman can be seen putting up a well-rehearsed performance and suddenly falling on the stage. 

He said people at the venue rushed to the stage and performed CPR on her, but she did not respond. 

She was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Jain said that Parnita's twin brother had died due to a heart attack while cycling 12 years ago. 

The last rites were performed on Sunday evening in Vidisha, without post-mortem. 

Meanwhile, Bhopal-based physician Dr Vijay Saxena noted that an underlying heart condition may have been the possible cause of death. 

"Some genetic heart diseases without symptoms exist from childhood, and often, they only manifest when a person exerts herself or himself," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NHRC asks YouTube to remove Allahbadia's episode
LIVE! NHRC asks YouTube to remove Allahbadia's episode

Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP
Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP

'Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign.''If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.'

New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray
New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately known. BJP MLC Prasad Lad confirmed the meeting, stating that Thackeray...

J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl
J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl

The Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to attend the ongoing Parliament session. The court imposed certain restrictions on Rashid, including a ban on using a cellphone...

Military's New Recruits: Robotic Dogs
Military's New Recruits: Robotic Dogs

A pet project of the Indian Army, four-legged robotic prototypes have been making waves at the Republic Day and Army Day parades in the past year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD