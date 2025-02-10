Will accept decision taken by party high command: BJP Manipur MLA

15:39

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh





Singh stated that the main concern would be to bring back normalcy in the state, primarily between the two communities Kuki and Meitei. "We accept the decision taken by the high command. The problem is gone. The problem we are facing now is how to bring back normalcy. As per the system of the party, whatever the party's high command decides, we have to accept it. All the members will accept the party's decision," Y Khemchand Singh told ANI when asked about who would now replace Biren Singh.





Meanwhile, the working president of the National Peoples' Party (NPP), Sheikh Noorul Hassan stated that they withdrew support from Biren Singh's government because he failed to restore normalcy and peace in the state while reaffirming support to the NDA alliance.

