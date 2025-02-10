Why did Fadnavis meet Thackeray this morning?





BJP MLC Prasad Lad said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Thackeray had invited Fadnavis to his residence, located near Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, but did not elaborate further.





Notably, Thackeray last month attacked the ruling BJP, stating the party once said leaders involved in a multi-crore scam would be put behind bars, but they were instead inducted into the state cabinet. He had also expressed doubt over the outcome of the last year's Maharashtra assembly elections. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. What transpired between the two leaders was not immediately known.