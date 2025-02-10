Where are the Maha Kumbh devotees head after the dip?

17:12

According to government data, an average of 1.44 crore people are taking a holy bath at the Maha Kumbh every day. Dr Sushma, who arrived in Prayagraj from Ranchi with her son on Monday, told PTI, After taking a dip in the Sangam and visiting the fair, we will head to Kashi for Lord Shiva's darshan and later proceed to Ayodhya.





Similarly, 74-year-old Ketari Devi from Ara, Bihar, said, We saw on TV and mobile that this Maha Kumbh is happening after 144 years. After taking a holy dip, we will visit Kashi.





Despite the huge crowd, we hope that we will get his darshan. Nishant Abhishek, who travelled from Mumbai, added, We've heard that apart from Prayagraj, Kashi and Ayodhya are also witnessing heavy crowds. But this is a rare opportunity to visit all the three places during Maha Kumbh. We will also go to Ayodhya. -- PTI

Undeterred by challenges, lakhs of devotees thronging the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip at the Sangam are now heading towards Kashi and Ayodhya, officials said.