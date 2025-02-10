Was the attack fake? Saif Ali Khan's tell-all interview

How can someone get into a celeb's house like that? Why would he need an autorickshaw? Did he really go with Taimur? What, there was a knife stuck in his back and he was still coherent? Arey, if he was injured so badly, how is he walking out like that from the hospital, waving?





Saif Ali Khan got support and sympathy, for sure, but as often happens with him, he got more than his fair share of questions, doubts and scrutiny even after fighting an intruder, getting stabbed, and undergoing extensive surgery.





In his first interview after the attack, Saif thanks his well-wishers and also answers the cynics, in his trademark style -- with a straight bat. Excerpts from the interview with the Times of India.





Was this a 'real' attack?