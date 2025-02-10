HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna pray at Golden Temple

Mon, 10 February 2025
21:42
image
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been actively promoting their upcoming film Chhaava

From visiting sacred places to participating in fan events, the duo is involved in several activities to make the audience aware of their period drama.  

On Monday, they paid a visit to the Golden Temple and offered prayers there with Chhaava team. 

Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted several images from the Golden Temple and shared his memorable experience of offering prayers at Harmandir Sahib.  

"There's something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru," he posted.  

Last week, he was spotted performing Shiv Puja at the Shri Grishneshwar Temple.  -- ANI                       
