UK MP fumes over Bengali signage at London tube station

15:05

The dual language signboard at Whitechapel station





Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, posted the picture of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station saying, "This is London -- the station name should be in English, and English only."





Lowe's post went viral and billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, responded.





Musk wrote, "Yes."





Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, had recently called for Nigel Farage to be replaced as Reform UK leader.

While some users backed the UK MP, others said it was "not wrong" to have signs written in other languages.





A signage written in English and Bengali at a London railway station has come under scrutiny with a UK MP demanding that it "should be in English, and English only".