Trump says hostages freed by Hamas look like Holocaust survivors

Mon, 10 February 2025
14:50
An IDF official (left) receives a Hamas hostage
US President Donald Trump compared the released hostages to Holocaust survivors, a video shared by the White House Monday noted. In the video, US President Donald Trump said, "Hamas has been a disaster. By the way, I have to tell you that I watched the hostages come back today and they looked like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated." 

Trump further added, "How much longer we can take that when I watch that? I know we have a deal where we're supposed to get, they dribble in and keep dribbling in, but they are in really bad shape. They have been treated brutally, horribly. Even the ones that came out earlier, they were in a little bit better shape, but mentally they were treated so badly. Who could take that? You know, at some point we're going to lose our patience. When I see that scene that I saw today with people coming out of helicopters and airplanes that are emaciated that look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that." 

In his remarks, Trump further added, "I don't know how much longer we can take it. I don't know how long we can take it. When I watch people that were healthy people a reasonably short number of years ago and you look at them today, they look like they've aged 25 years. They literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors, the same thing. I mean, the same thing. I don't know how long we're going to take that." -- ANI
