HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Top Army officer reviews 'hostile activities' along LoC

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
14:52
File pic
File pic
General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Monday reviewed the hostile activities along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said. 

The top Army officer's visit to the forward areas came two days after an Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the LoC in the Keri sector. GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords divisions visited forward areas of the Rajouri sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and the hostile activities, the Army said in a post on X.

The post, shared by the White Knight Corps on its official social media handle, said the corps commander complimented all ranks for their vigil and relentless operational focus. He also urged them to remain prepared for all contingencies, the Army said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress will support Manipur Speaker for next CM if...
LIVE! Congress will support Manipur Speaker for next CM if...

Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs
Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday amid growing speculation about internal dissent in the party's Punjab unit following AAP's rout in...

Another rebuff? Shinde left out of Maha disaster agency
Another rebuff? Shinde left out of Maha disaster agency

The exclusion of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has sparked speculation of a growing rift within the ruling Mahayuti coalition. This move, which has fueled tensions...

FIR against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina
FIR against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

During his recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP
AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP

Many were so disillusioned with AAP that they left it in droves. A 10% drop in AAP's vote share is a pointer to that.To assume that if AAP had teamed up with the Congress, the Congress' 6.3% vote share would have helped AAP retain...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD