Stressed? Read PM's suggestion at Pariksha Pe Charcha

February 10, 2025  12:32
PM Narendra Modi interacts with students at Sunder Nursery in Delhi for Pariksha pe Charcha. While speaking to the students, PM Modi says, "Parents have expectations from their children because of the social pressure. I request all the parents to not present their child as a model in front of everyone. They should accept the uniqueness of their child. We should focus on our skills to reduce the pressure. Pranayam and breathing help with reducing anxiety."
'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'
'Today, both in the hills and valley there is radicalised militant activity which poses a direct national security threat.''This kind of militancy in Manipur is unprecedented, I have never seen such largescale militancy in my life.'

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Referring to Abdullah's comments, Saamana claimed that Congress actively contributed to AAP's defeat in at least 14 seats in Delhi, which could have been avoided.

The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, Panjagutta police said, adding that he was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

