Stressed? Read PM's suggestion at Pariksha Pe Charcha

PM Narendra Modi interacts with students at Sunder Nursery in Delhi for Pariksha pe Charcha. While speaking to the students, PM Modi says, "Parents have expectations from their children because of the social pressure. I request all the parents to not present their child as a model in front of everyone. They should accept the uniqueness of their child. We should focus on our skills to reduce the pressure. Pranayam and breathing help with reducing anxiety."