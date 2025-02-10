HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Soldier injured by gunfire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Mon, 10 February 2025
20:22
An Army soldier was critically injured by gunfire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. 

The soldier was manning a forward post in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector when he was hit by a bullet and was immediately rushed to a military hospital, the officials said. 

They said preliminary information revealed that the fire came from across the LoC around 2.40 pm. 

Earlier on February 8, an army patrol was fired upon from a forest across the LoC in Keri sector by terrorists, apparently waiting for an opportunity to sneak into this side. 

The Indian troops had also fired a few rounds in retaliation and subsequently the anti-infiltration grid was strengthened to keep a tight vigil in the area. -- PTI
