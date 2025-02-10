RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SIT arrests 4 people in Tirupati laddu case

February 10, 2025  00:44
image
A special investigation team led by the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four people in connection with the alleged adulteration of the famous Tirupati laddus offered as prasad to devotees at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vipin Jain, Pomil Jain, Apoorva Chawda and Raju Rajasekharan, they said.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the CBI set up a five-member SIT in November last year to investigate the allegations of the use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

The team comprised two officers from the central agency, two from Andhra Pradesh Police and one from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), they said.

In its October 4 order, the apex court, after hearing the petitions by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramaniya Swamy and Yuvajana Sramika Rytuh Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy, among others, said the probe into the allegation of using animal fat in making the laddu would be conducted by the SIT and will be supervised by the CBI director.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in September claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.   -- PTI
