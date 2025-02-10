HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day amid fresh US tariff concerns

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
16:14
image
Stock markets closed with losses for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with the benchmark Sensex declining by 548 points as fresh US tariff threats shook investor confidence and triggered selling in bluechip banking, metal and oil shares. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 548.39 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80. Intra-day, it tanked 753.3 points or 0.96 per cent to 77,106.89. The NSE Nifty declined 178.35 points or 0.76 per cent to 23,381.60 dragged by losses in Trent, Tata Steel and Power Grid. 

"The US tariff threats continued to impact the market sentiment. Domestic yield is inching higher as investors stay cautious on riskier assets and navigate their investments to safe haven assets like gold," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC reserves order on invalid appointments of WB teachers
LIVE! SC reserves order on invalid appointments of WB teachers

Ranveer Allahbadia in soup over 'parents have sex' remarks
Ranveer Allahbadia in soup over 'parents have sex' remarks

During his recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

AAP lost due to curse of Yamuna Maiya, LG tells Atishi
AAP lost due to curse of Yamuna Maiya, LG tells Atishi

According to sources, when Atishi arrived to submit her resignation at the Raj Nivas, the Delhi LG Saxena reminded her how he had repeatedly cautioned the government on public interest issues, particularly on cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs
Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday amid growing speculation about internal dissent in the party's Punjab unit following AAP's rout in...

AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP
AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP

Many were so disillusioned with AAP that they left it in droves. A 10% drop in AAP's vote share is a pointer to that.To assume that if AAP had teamed up with the Congress, the Congress' 6.3% vote share would have helped AAP retain...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD