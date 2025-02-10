Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day amid fresh US tariff concerns

16:14





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 548.39 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80. Intra-day, it tanked 753.3 points or 0.96 per cent to 77,106.89. The NSE Nifty declined 178.35 points or 0.76 per cent to 23,381.60 dragged by losses in Trent, Tata Steel and Power Grid.





"The US tariff threats continued to impact the market sentiment. Domestic yield is inching higher as investors stay cautious on riskier assets and navigate their investments to safe haven assets like gold," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said. -- PTI

Stock markets closed with losses for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with the benchmark Sensex declining by 548 points as fresh US tariff threats shook investor confidence and triggered selling in bluechip banking, metal and oil shares.