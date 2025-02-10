School principal caught on camera assaulting teacher in Guj; probe ordered

19:57

The incident took place on February 6 at Navyug Vidyalaya, a grant-in-aid school run by a trust, in Jambusar town and the institute's management has asked school principal Hitendra Thakor not to report for duty for the time being, said Bharuch district education officer Swatiba Raol on Monday.





In the CCTV footage released by the school, principal Thakor, sitting inside his cabin, can be seen talking to a teacher, Rajendrasinh Parmar, who along with some other colleagues, was sitting across.





Suddenly, Thakor is seen getting up from his chair, rushing towards Parmar and beating him up repeatedly.





Thakor then pulls Parmar down on the floor from the seat and slaps him multiple times on his face in the presence of others, who can be seen in the video trying to intervene.





Raol said the school management approached her on February 7 and submitted a complaint about the principal.





"After receiving the complaint, I have formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The committee will record the principal's statement today (Monday). We will take action after getting the inquiry report. As of now, the school management has asked Thakor not to come to school," said the education officer. -- PTI

