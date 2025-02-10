HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

School principal caught on camera assaulting teacher in Guj; probe ordered

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
19:57
File image
File image
A school principal was caught on camera thrashing a teacher inside his office in Gujarat's Bharuch district, prompting education authorities to order a probe. 

The incident took place on February 6 at Navyug Vidyalaya, a grant-in-aid school run by a trust, in Jambusar town and the institute's management has asked school principal Hitendra Thakor not to report for duty for the time being, said Bharuch district education officer Swatiba Raol on Monday. 

In the CCTV footage released by the school, principal Thakor, sitting inside his cabin, can be seen talking to a teacher, Rajendrasinh Parmar, who along with some other colleagues, was sitting across. 

Suddenly, Thakor is seen getting up from his chair, rushing towards Parmar and beating him up repeatedly. 

Thakor then pulls Parmar down on the floor from the seat and slaps him multiple times on his face in the presence of others, who can be seen in the video trying to intervene. 

Raol said the school management approached her on February 7 and submitted a complaint about the principal. 

"After receiving the complaint, I have formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The committee will record the principal's statement today (Monday). We will take action after getting the inquiry report. As of now, the school management has asked Thakor not to come to school," said the education officer. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Soldier injured by gunfire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
LIVE! Soldier injured by gunfire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'
'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'

'He should be made an example of so that others will follow the law.'

Facing huge backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia apologises
Facing huge backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

During his recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

Manipur CM Resigns Amidst Ethnic Violence, BJP Leaders Meet to Decide Next Steps
Manipur CM Resigns Amidst Ethnic Violence, BJP Leaders Meet to Decide Next Steps

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, following months of ethnic violence in the state. BJP leaders have begun closed-door meetings to decide the next course of action. The opposition welcomed Singh's resignation,...

'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'
'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'

'Today, both in the hills and valley there is radicalised militant activity which poses a direct national security threat.''This kind of militancy in Manipur is unprecedented, I have never seen such largescale militancy in my life.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD