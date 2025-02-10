Say hello to Army's 'pet' project at Aero India 2025

If you are curious to see how robotic dogs, also referred to as mules, work, just head to India Pavilion at Aero India 2025, till February 14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.





A pet project of the Indian Army, four-legged robotic prototypes have been making waves in the Republic Day and Army Day parades in the past year.

One of the handful of companies that have been exploring that space is a veteran-run Delhi-based defence startup, Deftech & GreenIndia Private Limited (DGPL).





DGPL's robotic dog/mule, Trakr, a quadruped robot that could manoeuvre through various terrains is participating at the Aero Show 2025.





"We got lucky because we got a direct invitation as we won the Innovation for Defence Excellence (IdeX) challenge in 2023 (launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2018 to foster innovation and technology development in defence and aerospace)," said Wing Commander Anshul Jain (Retd.), General Manager (Business Development) of DGPL.





Jain said they developed the technology together with Noida-based Addverb Technologies, which is backed by Reliance Industries.





Nearly a year old nowit was first introduced in July 2024 Trakr can already do more than first-generation four-legged robotic prototypes, Jain added.





"For one its payload capacity is more, it can handle 20 to 25 kg as opposed to 15 kg of the earlier versions," added Jain.





According to him, the all-terrain robot can offer logistics support to the Indian Army and help in perimeter surveillance.





"Basically, what it can do depends on the sensor that it comes with. For example, we can put a gas leaking detection device, and it can detect leakages. It is also capable of real-time transmission of live video feed through a 4G or 5G sim. The eyes will act as cameras," said Jain.





For DGPL, participating at the Aero India show is an immense opportunity, added Jain.





"We have been trying to pitch it to the Indian Army, but it has not committed to a sealed trial yet. Now, in the next four days, the decision makers of the Armed Force will have ample time to interact with Trakr," said Jain. DGPL is already supplying drones and Infrared products to multiple military units in India. -- PTI