Rickshaw driver offers teen a lift; rapes, murders her

February 10, 2025  14:37
Police have arrested an e-rickshaw driver in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in New Town near Kolkata, a senior officer said on Monday. 

The 24-year-old accused, identified as Soumitra Roy alias Raj, was arrested on Sunday after police reviewed CCTV camera footage from several areas of New Town tracing the girl's movements near her residence at Gouranganagar and the nearby Kestapur-Baguihati belt. 

According to police, Roy offered the girl a lift after finding her wandering aimlessly around 11 pm on Thursday. He drove her around different parts of the township before allegedly raping and strangling her to death at a deserted spot. 

The accused, who recently moved to the same Gouranganagar locality as the class 8 student, had gained her trust. He spotted her walking alone about 2 km from her home and offered to drop her off. After dropping off other passengers at various locations, Roy allegedly took her to a desolate spot and committed the crime, the official said. 

Asked if others were involved, the officer said, "We are investigating and looking into all angles." The class 8 student had reportedly left home following an argument with her mother on Thursday night. Her body with bruises was found near a canal early on Friday morning. 

"The accused, who originally hails from Nadia district, has confessed to the crime. We are stitching together the sequence of events," the officer added. -- PTI
