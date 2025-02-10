HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Processions in Assam's Guwahati restricted with immediate effect

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
23:46
File image
File image
All processions within Assam's Guwahati city have been restricted with immediate effect to ensure an 'uninterrupted commute for the public", according to an official order. 

The directive issued by the Guwahati police stated that processions often lead to traffic congestion, affecting the free movement of vehicles and causing inconvenience to commuters. 

"Such events create challenges for citizens and lead to crowding and congestion. These may also delay emergency services, thereby impacting public safety... All types of processions within Guwahati city shall be restricted," it said. 

Violation of the order will be punishable under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP govt in Punjab can fall anytime: Brij Bhushan
LIVE! AAP govt in Punjab can fall anytime: Brij Bhushan

2 complaints filed against Allahbadia, others in Mumbai
2 complaints filed against Allahbadia, others in Mumbai

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and other individuals associated with a YouTube reality show, \"India's Got Latent,\" face legal trouble after complaints were filed in Mumbai regarding offensive and vulgar content on the show....

'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'
'Action Needs To Be Taken Against Ranveer Allahbadia'

'He should be made an example of so that others will follow the law.'

Who will succeed Biren Singh as Manipur CM?
Who will succeed Biren Singh as Manipur CM?

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, following months of ethnic violence in the state. BJP leaders have begun closed-door meetings to decide the next course of action. The opposition welcomed Singh's resignation,...

Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP
Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP

'Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign.''If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD