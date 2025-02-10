HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Prez Murmu to inaugurate two-day intl conference on Unani tomorrow

Mon, 10 February 2025
21:36
On the occasion of Unani Day on February 11, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a two-day international conference here for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange to highlight the pivotal role of Unani in the promotion of global health and wellbeing. 

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine under the ministry of Ayush is hosting the conference on the topic "Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions -- A Way Forward" on February 11 and 12.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav will also be present on the occasion.

February 11 is celebrated as Unani Day every year to mark the birth anniversary of eminent Unani physician, educator, and freedom fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan.

Highlighting the growth of the Unani system of medicine and the focus of the government towards integration of Ayush systems with mainstream healthcare, Jadhav said, "I am proud to witness the growing integration of Unani medicine into the global healthcare framework."

"By fostering innovation and collaboration, we aim to bring forward comprehensive healthcare solutions that honour our traditional practices while addressing modern health challenges," he said. -- PTI
