RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

President Murmu takes holy dip at Sangam

February 10, 2025  11:24
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. She will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her. 

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said. Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Peace impossible if security is weak: Rajnath
LIVE! Peace impossible if security is weak: Rajnath

'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'
'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'

'Today, both in the hills and valley there is radicalised militant activity which poses a direct national security threat.''This kind of militancy in Manipur is unprecedented, I have never seen such largescale militancy in my life.'

Why even form alliances, just...: Sena slams AAP, Cong
Why even form alliances, just...: Sena slams AAP, Cong

Referring to Abdullah's comments, Saamana claimed that Congress actively contributed to AAP's defeat in at least 14 seats in Delhi, which could have been avoided.

Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray after his attack on BJP
Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray after his attack on BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately known. BJP MLC Prasad Lad confirmed the meeting, stating that Thackeray...

Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'
Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'

The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, Panjagutta police said, adding that he was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances