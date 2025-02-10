President Murmu takes holy dip at Sangam





Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said. Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. She will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.