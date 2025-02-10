President feeds migratory birds at Prayagraj





President Murmu is will participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh and take holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.





During her visit, which will last over eight hours, the President will experience the Maha Kumbh's grandeur and spiritual significance. She will offer prayers at the revered Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple.

Prayagraj, UP: President Droupadi Murmu feeds migratory birds at Triveni Sangam. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel also present.