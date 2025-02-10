HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM Modi arrives in France for AI summit, talks with Macron

Mon, 10 February 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and hold bilateral talks with him. 

In the evening, Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Elysee Palace in honour of visiting heads of government and state. 

The dinner is also likely to be attended by CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit. 

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Macron. 

Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum. 

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I. 

They will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille. Modi and Macron will visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a high-science project. 

This is Modi's sixth visit to France, according to officials. 

From France, Modi will travel to the US on the second leg of his two-nation tour.
