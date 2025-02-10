RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Peace impossible if security is weak: Rajnath

February 10, 2025  11:30
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after inaugurating Aero India 2025 here on Monday, said that peace can never be achieved in a weak state of security, and only by being strong, we will be able to work for a better world order.

Citing global uncertainties, he said that as a big country, India has always been an advocate of peace and stability. "For us, there is no Indian security or Indian peace in isolation. Security, stability and peace are shared constructs that transcend national borders. 

"The presence of our friends from foreign countries (at Aero India) is a testimony to the fact that our partners share our vision of One earth, One family, One future," Singh said. 

Speaking after inaugurating the Aero India 2025, he stressed the need to work together to deal with today's uncertainties and the new challenges that are emerging in today's perspectives. "Peace can never be achieved in a weak state of security. The banyan tree of peace can stand only on the roots of strength. I believe that we all have to be strong together, only then will we be able to ensure peace. Only by being strong, we will be able to work for a better world order," he said.
