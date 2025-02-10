PDP's Iltija Mufti alleges two of her PSOs suspended after Kathua visit

23:03

Iltija, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has been claiming that the youth, Makhan Din, took his own life as he was unable to bear the torture of police for alleged links with terrorists.





Din, a Gujjar youth from Billawar who died on Tuesday evening after consuming insecticide, had recorded a video before his death, claiming his innocence and denying any connection to terrorism.





The police and local administration have launched separate investigations into the incident.





Iltija has been demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident as well as into the death of a truck driver killed by army in Sopore in North Kashmir after he allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint.





"Two of my PSOs (Hamid and Basharat) were suspended for no fault of theirs," the PDP leader told reporters outside her party office in Jammu.





"If they were suspended so quickly, why has no action been taken against the station house officer (SHO) who has spread terror in Kathua and extorted money from innocent youth. Locals told me those who fail to pay are labelled as over ground workers (of terrorists)," she said.





She also questioned why no action has been taken against the army personnel involved in the truck driver's death. -- PTI

