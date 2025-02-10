HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Noida police freeze Rs 11 cr from 12 bank accounts of FIITJEE founder

Mon, 10 February 2025
20:54
image
The Noida police froze Rs 11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE Coaching Institute's founder Dinesh Goyal, they said on Monday.

The police added that as per the PAN card of the founder, there are 172 current accounts and 12 savings accounts of the institute in various states of the country, out of them 12 bank account details have been revealed and further investigation is on.

According to police, an FIR has been lodged in this regard at the Knowledge Park police station under sections 318 (4) and 316 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar 

On Monday said, "The Knowledge Park police and the cyber crime team have found out that the PAN card of Dinesh Goyal, the founder of FIITJEE, is linked with 172 current accounts and 12 saving accounts."

He further added, "The police have frozen Rs 11.11 crore from the 12 bank accounts of FIITJEE and further investigation is on."

Parents had demanded strict action against the directors after the centres began closing in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and other cities of the county. -- PTI
