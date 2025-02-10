HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NHRC asks YouTube to remove Allahbadia's episode

Mon, 10 February 2025
17:56
Ranveer Allahbadia/File image
Ranveer Allahbadia/File image
As controversy snowballed over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia allegedly offensive remarks made during an online reality show, a National Human Rights Commission member on Monday shot a letter to YouTube saying it has "taken cognisance" of the issue and asked to take an "urgent action" and remove that episode from the popular platform. 

Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in his letter said the rights panel has received a complaint from wherein it has been alleged that a YouTube show titled India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, contains highly objectionable, inappropriate and obscene remarks against the Indian society. 

The letter has been written to YouTube's head of public policy in lndia. 

"The complaint highlights concerns regarding the show's propagation of negativity, discriminatory perspectives, religious and cultural intolerance, and disrespectful and obscene ideologies, particularly towards women and children. It is further alleged that, under the guise of freedom of speech, the show disseminates obscene and vulgar content along with misleading messages, thereby fostering a corrupt mindset in society," he wrote in the letter. 

The content in question "prima face appears to be in violation" of various legal provisions under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act and other applicable laws, it reads. 

Furthermore, it is alleged that the show "severely infringes" upon fundamental rights relating to religious freedom and the safety and dignity of women and children, as enshrined in the Constitution of India, the letter said. 

A copy of the complaint has been annexed with the letter, it said. -- PTI
