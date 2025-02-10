Naveen Jindal Forays Into Nuclear Energy





The new company, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, will build, own, and operate state-of-the-art nuclear power plants. 'Jindal Nuclear is the first in the private sector to express interest in investing in nuclear power to accelerate India's transition to a low-carbon economy, providing reliable, round-the-clock CO2-free energy,' the company said in a statement.





The 18Gw nuclear energy programme will be developed over the next two decades, incorporating a diverse mix of advanced technologies, including Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Gen-IV reactors, as they reach deployment readiness, it said.





India's nuclear energy sector is not open for private investment yet.





Recently, for the first time, the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) issued a public notice, inviting interest from the private sector to set up BSRs which are small-size nuclear reactors up to 220 megawatt (Mw) of capacity.





In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced opening doors for the private sector in nuclear energy.





-- Shreya Jai/Business Standard

