Naveen Jindal Forays Into Nuclear Energy

February 10, 2025  11:30
image
The Naveen Jindal Group of companies announced its foray into nuclear energy with the establishment of a new company Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited, which aims to contribute 18 gigawatts over the next two decades to India's ambitious target of 100Gw nuclear power capacity by 2047.

The new company, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, will build, own, and operate state-of-the-art nuclear power plants. 'Jindal Nuclear is the first in the private sector to express interest in investing in nuclear power to accelerate India's transition to a low-carbon economy, providing reliable, round-the-clock CO2-free energy,' the company said in a statement.  

The 18Gw nuclear energy programme will be developed over the next two decades, incorporating a diverse mix of advanced technologies, including Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Gen-IV reactors, as they reach deployment readiness, it said.

India's nuclear energy sector is not open for private investment yet.  

Recently, for the first time, the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) issued a public notice, inviting interest from the private sector to set up BSRs which are small-size nuclear reactors up to 220 megawatt (Mw) of capacity.  

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced opening doors for the private sector in nuclear energy. 

-- Shreya Jai/Business Standard
