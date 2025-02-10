RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi, Modi' chants fill Lok Sabha after Delhi victory

February 10, 2025  12:01
BJP MPs show the victory sign outside Parliament
Fresh from the party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections, BJP members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans in the Lok Sabha as the proceedings began on Monday. 

The sloganeering by the treasury benches continued for a brief while before Speaker Om Birla called for the Question Hour. Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee were also seen raising some issues. 

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats on Saturday. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5. -- PTI
