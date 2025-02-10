Markets slump amid looming US tariff threat





The NSE Nifty declined 105.55 points to 23,454.40. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Zomato, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.





Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Nestle were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory. US markets ended lower on Friday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday amid fresh tariffs concerns and unabated foreign fund outflows. Declining for the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 343.83 points to 77,516.36 in early trade.