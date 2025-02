16:32





Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress, was expelled from the Kinnar Akhara in February 2025. She was removed from her position as Mahamandaleshwar after seven days of being appointed.

Mamta Kulkarni has 'resigned' her post : "I am resigning from the post of Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada. I have been 'sadhvi' since my childhood and I'll continue to be so."