HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Kerala govt, Opposition unite to oppose Centre's offshore mining plan

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
17:51
A view of the Kerala legislative assembly/ANI Photo
A view of the Kerala legislative assembly/ANI Photo
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stated that the state government, in collaboration with the Opposition, will strongly oppose the Union government's decision to initiate deep-sea mining along the state's coast. 

Replying to a submission raised by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan in the assembly against the Centre's move, Vijayan welcomed the Opposition's call for united resistance. 

The Chief Minister said a discussion on the future course of action would be held with the Leader of the Opposition. Raising the matter, Satheesan urged the state government to intervene urgently despite its limitations. 

Law and industries minister P Rajeeve also informed the assembly that the state government will take all possible steps to prevent the mining, which would severely impact the marine ecology and the livelihoods of fisherfolk. 

"We have already informed the Centre of our disagreement," he said. 

Following our resistance, the Union government has directed the National Institute of Oceanography to submit a report on the ecological impact after conducting a study, he added. 

Rajeeve said the government will take all possible steps to prevent offshore mining and expressed hope that Kerala's MPs will oppose the move in Parliament. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NHRC asks YouTube to remove Allahbadia's episode
LIVE! NHRC asks YouTube to remove Allahbadia's episode

Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP
Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP

'Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign.''If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.'

New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray
New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately known. BJP MLC Prasad Lad confirmed the meeting, stating that Thackeray...

J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl
J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl

The Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to attend the ongoing Parliament session. The court imposed certain restrictions on Rashid, including a ban on using a cellphone...

Military's New Recruits: Robotic Dogs
Military's New Recruits: Robotic Dogs

A pet project of the Indian Army, four-legged robotic prototypes have been making waves at the Republic Day and Army Day parades in the past year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD