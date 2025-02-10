Kerala govt, Opposition unite to oppose Centre's offshore mining plan

17:51

A view of the Kerala legislative assembly





Replying to a submission raised by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan in the assembly against the Centre's move, Vijayan welcomed the Opposition's call for united resistance.





The Chief Minister said a discussion on the future course of action would be held with the Leader of the Opposition. Raising the matter, Satheesan urged the state government to intervene urgently despite its limitations.





Law and industries minister P Rajeeve also informed the assembly that the state government will take all possible steps to prevent the mining, which would severely impact the marine ecology and the livelihoods of fisherfolk.





"We have already informed the Centre of our disagreement," he said.





Following our resistance, the Union government has directed the National Institute of Oceanography to submit a report on the ecological impact after conducting a study, he added.





Rajeeve said the government will take all possible steps to prevent offshore mining and expressed hope that Kerala's MPs will oppose the move in Parliament. -- PTI

