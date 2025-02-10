RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kejriwal tends his flock, Punjab meet tomorrow

February 10, 2025  10:44
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers and MLAs in Delhi on February 11.

According to the sources, the meeting will discuss the Delhi election results and preparations for the upcoming Punjab elections in 2027. This came after the AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls, while the BJP won a historic mandate on February 8, Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. 

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP legislators in Punjab are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides. He also targeted the AAP over Delhi election results and said that the party tasted a humiliating defeat in Delhi. -- PTI
