HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

'INDIA bloc is baraat without groom'

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
16:41
Congress, AAP fought the Delhi polls separately
Congress, AAP fought the Delhi polls separately
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Monday took a jibe at an apparent lack of leadership of the opposition INDIA bloc comparing them to a wedding procession which goes without the groom. 

Mhaske stated, "INDI Alliance is a wedding procession without a groom..." 

Sharpening his attacks, the Shiv Sena MP said that the INDIA bloc is unable to decide their candidate because the parties within the bloc stand divided with different agendas. 

"They are not able to decide who their leader is because they are divided... Their agendas are different... Everybody wants to be a leader..." he said. During the Delhi assembly elections, the INDIA bloc witnessed a rift with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress fighting elections separately and losing to the BJP. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Budget politically driven for Delhi polls: Chidambaram
LIVE! Budget politically driven for Delhi polls: Chidambaram

Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP
Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP

'Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign.''If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.'

New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray
New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately known. BJP MLC Prasad Lad confirmed the meeting, stating that Thackeray...

J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl
J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl

The Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to attend the ongoing Parliament session. The court imposed certain restrictions on Rashid, including a ban on using a cellphone...

Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'
Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'

The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, Panjagutta police said, adding that he was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD