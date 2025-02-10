'INDIA bloc is baraat without groom'

16:41

Congress, AAP fought the Delhi polls separately





Mhaske stated, "INDI Alliance is a wedding procession without a groom..."





Sharpening his attacks, the Shiv Sena MP said that the INDIA bloc is unable to decide their candidate because the parties within the bloc stand divided with different agendas.





"They are not able to decide who their leader is because they are divided... Their agendas are different... Everybody wants to be a leader..." he said. During the Delhi assembly elections, the INDIA bloc witnessed a rift with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress fighting elections separately and losing to the BJP. -- ANI

