HAL's Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT-36 renamed as 'Yashas'

18:52





Sanjeev Kumar, secretary, defence production, unveiled the new name in the presence of D K Sunil, CMD, HAL and senior officers at the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.





"The large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform have led to significant upheaval in its capabilities and hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given in accordance with the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation. In light of this, HJT-36 is named Yashas," Sunil said.





For induction into service, the aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit.





These will enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, whilst providing weight reduction and overcoming obsolescence of imported equipment with Indian LRUs (Line-Replaceable Units), the HAL said.





Yashas is capable of Stage II pilot training, counter insurgency and counter surface force operations, armament training, aerobatics etc.





It is powered by a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) controlled AL55I Jet engine, providing best in class thrust to weight ratio, optimised thrust management and reliability, the HAL said in a release. -- PTI

