HAL's Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT-36 renamed as 'Yashas'

Mon, 10 February 2025
18:52
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Monday said its flagship jet training aircraft, Hindustan Jet Trainer, HJT-36, is now renamed as 'Yashas' after extensive modifications to resolve departure characteristics and spin resistance throughout the aircraft envelope. 

Sanjeev Kumar, secretary, defence production, unveiled the new name in the presence of D K Sunil, CMD, HAL and senior officers at the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. 

"The large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform have led to significant upheaval in its capabilities and hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given in accordance with the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation. In light of this, HJT-36 is named Yashas," Sunil said. 

For induction into service, the aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit. 

These will enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, whilst providing weight reduction and overcoming obsolescence of imported equipment with Indian LRUs (Line-Replaceable Units), the HAL said. 

Yashas is capable of Stage II pilot training, counter insurgency and counter surface force operations, armament training, aerobatics etc. 

It is powered by a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) controlled AL55I Jet engine, providing best in class thrust to weight ratio, optimised thrust management and reliability, the HAL said in a release. -- PTI
