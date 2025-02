14:45

File pic

Delhi HC allows J&K MP Engineer Rashid 2-day custody parole to attend Parliament on Feb 11, 13. Rashid had moved the high court earlier alleging that he had been left without any remedy after the NIA court dealing with his bail application left him in a limbo post his election to the Lok Sabha last year on account of it not being a special MP/MLA court. As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole.