Easier visa norms to boost medical tourism





The sector saw a setback last year as patients from Bangladesh, which contributes 50-60 per cent to India's total medical tourism inflow, dropped significantly due to the political unrest in the country.From April to September, major players reported an almost 25 to 40 per cent decline in footfall from Bangladesh.





The Indian government allowed only emergency visas from Bangladesh after the Hasina government was toppled on August 5.Hospitals and industry experts believe that visa relaxations announced in Budget will remove key barriers for international patients and allow the sector to grow beyond metro cities, and into Tier-II and Tier-III locations.





Fortis Healthcare saw a 35 per cent decline from Bangladesh even as the hospital chain is projecting an overall 15 per cent growth in international business this year.





"We're taking a multi-pronged approach to grow our international patient base. This includes establishing information centres to guide patients, enhancing training for overseas doctors, building stronger institutional partnerships, expanding our digital footprint, and achieving international accreditations. We anticipate up to 20 per cent growth as visa regulations become more streamlined," said Ritu Mittal Garg, chief growth and innovation officer at Fortis Healthcare.





India's medical tourism sector is likely to see double-digit growth in 2025 with leading hospitals expecting an uptick in patient footfall after the Centre's announcement in the Union Budget to relax visa processes.