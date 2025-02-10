RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi HC to pass order on Engineer Rashid's plea for custody parole

February 10, 2025  13:14
image
The Delhi High Court will pass its verdict on Monday on the plea of jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

Justice Vikas Mahajan is scheduled to pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on a plea by the Baramulla MP, who is facing trial in a terror funding case. The judge had reserved the order on Friday, February 7. 

Rashid had moved the high court earlier alleging that he had been left without any remedy after the NIA court dealing with his bail application left him in a limbo post his election to the Lok Sabha last year on account of it not being a special MP/MLA court. As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole. -- PTI
