Cursed by Yamuna Maiya: LG told Atishi as she resigned





According to sources, when Atishi arrived to submit her resignation at the Raj Niwas, the Delhi LG Saxena reminded her how he had repeatedly cautioned the government on public interest issues, particularly on cleaning of the Yamuna River. He reportedly told Atishi that the AAP had lost as they were "cursed by Yamuna Maiya" emphasizing that he had despite repeatedly bringing to their notice that such matters concerning the public should not be ignored, the Arvind Kejriwal party-led government had continued to neglect them.





Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the cleaning of the River Yamuna had dominated the campaigning with AAP convenor Kejriwal claiming that the Haryana government was mixing "poison in the Yamuna" river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech ahead of the Assembly elections had also said that the BJP will make "Yamuna ji the identity of Delhi."





The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62. -- ANI

