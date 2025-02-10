RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, other influencers

February 10, 2025  14:12
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia with Smriti Irani. File pic
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia with Smriti Irani. File pic
A formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show 'India's Got Latent' following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used on the show. 

The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused. The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent' were deemed offensive and derogatory. The comments, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. 

The complaint filed accuses the organizers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women's private parts with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast. 

The broadcast, which aired globally on YouTube, featured the accused laughing and making inappropriate jokes about women, which the complainant describes as a serious offence. -- ANI
