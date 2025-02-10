HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Budget politically driven for Delhi polls: Chidambaram

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
17:00
image
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the Union Budget 2025-26 was a 'politically-driven budget' with Delhi elections in mind as it ignored the poor and bottom half of the population. 

Initiating discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 in Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram also accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of claiming to improve fiscal deficit by cutting Centre's capital expenditure and grants-in-aid to states and terming it as bad economics. 

The former finance minister also stated that the MGNREGA daily wage could have been increased "because the poorest are the ones who are going for MGNREGA work" and also the statutory minimum wage across the board under the Minimum Wages Act, could have been raised and that could have benefitted thousands and thousands of labourers. 

"She (Sitharaman) did nothing. But, she was focussed on the Income Tax and she was focussed on the Delhi elections," Chidambaram asserted. Referring to the Income Tax relief provided in the Budget, he said, "She remembered the middle class but what about the section of people she has forgotten?" 

"There ought to be a philosophy behind the Budget, but I cannot find one in this Budget. I shall not attempt to do so because after going through the Budget speech and Budget numbers, I believe there is no philosophy behind the Budget," he said. 

Chidambaram further said, "It is obvious that the budget was politically driven, I shall not elaborate upon that but I congratulate the finance minister for achieving one of her objectives a couple of days ago." He was referring to BJP's win in the Delhi assembly elections.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Budget politically driven for Delhi polls: Chidambaram
LIVE! Budget politically driven for Delhi polls: Chidambaram

Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP
Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP

'Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign.''If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.'

New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray
New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately known. BJP MLC Prasad Lad confirmed the meeting, stating that Thackeray...

J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl
J-K MP Engineer granted custody parole to attend Parl

The Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to attend the ongoing Parliament session. The court imposed certain restrictions on Rashid, including a ban on using a cellphone...

Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'
Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'

The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, Panjagutta police said, adding that he was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD