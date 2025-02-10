BSE Sensex top losers today

17:32





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 548.39 points or 0.70 percent to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80.





Intra-day, it tanked 753.3 points or 0.96 percent to 77,106.89.





The NSE Nifty declined 178.35 points or 0.76 percent to 23,381.60 dragged by losses in Trent, Tata Steel and Power Grid.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Zomato, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

Stock markets closed with losses for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with the benchmark Sensex falling by 548 points as fresh US tariff threats shook investor confidence and triggered selling in bluechip banking, metal and oil shares.