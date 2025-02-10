Bomb threat letter found onboard international flight in Ahmedabad





The official said nothing suspicious has been found so far on the Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Local police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and security agencies searched the aircraft after the threat letter was found under a seat, said Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.





He said, "A flight carrying passengers from Jeddah landed at the Ahmedabad airport in the morning. After all the passengers alighted, the cleaning staff found a note with a threat to blow up the flight. Local police, along with security agencies, have started the investigation." -- PTI

A bomb threat letter was found on board an international flight that landed in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, prompting the authorities to search the aircraft, an official said.