HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

Bengal governor (always at loggerheads) praises Mamata!

Mon, 10 February 2025
Share:
15:51
image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "visionary, enterprising and dynamic leader," while highlighting the achievements of the state government over the past year. 

Delivering his customary address on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly, Bose referred to the recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit, calling it an "overwhelming success" and expressing confidence that the proposed investments, once implemented, would boost economic activity and create employment opportunities for Bengal's youth. Bose said the law and order in the state had remained peaceful over the past year. 

"The state government has taken numerous initiatives over the past 13 years to benefit the minority population, focusing on education, modernisation of madrasas, employment generation, skill development, and sustainable livelihoods," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC reserves order on invalid appointments of WB teachers
LIVE! SC reserves order on invalid appointments of WB teachers

Ranveer Allahbadia in soup over 'parents have sex' remarks
Ranveer Allahbadia in soup over 'parents have sex' remarks

During his recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

AAP lost due to curse of Yamuna Maiya, LG tells Atishi
AAP lost due to curse of Yamuna Maiya, LG tells Atishi

According to sources, when Atishi arrived to submit her resignation at the Raj Nivas, the Delhi LG Saxena reminded her how he had repeatedly cautioned the government on public interest issues, particularly on cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs
Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday amid growing speculation about internal dissent in the party's Punjab unit following AAP's rout in...

AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP
AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP

Many were so disillusioned with AAP that they left it in droves. A 10% drop in AAP's vote share is a pointer to that.To assume that if AAP had teamed up with the Congress, the Congress' 6.3% vote share would have helped AAP retain...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD