Assam books Allahbadia for 'India's Got Latent' remarks

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia/File image





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, "Today (Monday) Guwahati Police has registered an FIR against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled ' India's Got Latent'. Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under Sections -- 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The investigation is currently underway."





More details soon. -- ANI

The Guwahati police on Monday booked Youtubers and social influencers for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled