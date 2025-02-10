Airtel has 120 mn 5G Customers; Jio 170 mn





He also said the current financial year's (FY25) capex will also end lower than FY24."Capex, as a percentage of revenue, will trend downwards, and we expect to level with global players going forward," Vittal said.





The telco's capex in radio equipment will decelerate further as there are no plans for expanding 4G capacity, he said. Instead, the telco is deploying capex in transport, or the fiberization of assets, on which it is in line with internal estimates within a 5-year expenditure plan, he added.





Vittal said the telco had 120 million 5G customers at December-end, lower than Reliance Jio's 170 million.





Airtel's 5G user base has taken to 2 GB per day plans, driving monetization, Vittal said.Airtel reported an average revenue per user (Arpu) of Rs 245, the highest in the industry, on Thursday. Vittal stressed underlying drivers such as users transitioning from feature phones to smartphones and prepaid to postpaid, along with increasing data monetization, and international roaming, remain strong. He reiterated the need for further tariff repair for industry to be financially stable.





Airtel's Q3 profit rose 505 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 14,781 crore, up from Rs 2,442 crore in the year-ago period on exceptional gain from the consolidation of telecom tower infrastructure firm Indus Towers into Airtel.





-- Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard





