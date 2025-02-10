RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Accept mandate, but fight will continue: AAP MP

February 10, 2025  14:07
Arvind Kejriwal's AAP won just 22 seats
Arvind Kejriwal's AAP won just 22 seats
Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Monday said that the party accepts the mandate of the Delhi elections but emphasized that their fight will continue. 

He added that on February 11, party chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold an "organizational meeting" with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party leaders to strategize for the future after AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. 

Speaking to ANI, Kang said, "We accept the mandate of Delhi. We did our best in the last 10 years to make Delhi better and give a good government, and this fight will continue." 

On the purpose of the meeting, Kang said, "A party is a continuous process. Feedback from all party units is being taken to form the future strategy... Tomorrow, under the leadership of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab MLAs will have a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal. It is an organisational meeting to prepare the next strategy." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rickshaw driver offers teen a lift; rapes, murders her
LIVE! Rickshaw driver offers teen a lift; rapes, murders her

AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP
AAP + Cong Would Still Have Lost To BJP

Many were so disillusioned with AAP that they left it in droves. A 10% drop in AAP's vote share is a pointer to that.To assume that if AAP had teamed up with the Congress, the Congress' 6.3% vote share would have helped AAP retain...

Akhilesh slams UP govt over traffic chaos, filth at Kumbh
Akhilesh slams UP govt over traffic chaos, filth at Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the severe traffic congestion in Prayagraj, claiming it has led to a shortage of essential commodities and inconvenienced devotees visiting the...

New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray
New twist in Maha politics? Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS head Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately known. BJP MLC Prasad Lad confirmed the meeting, stating that Thackeray...

'Look Forward To Meeting My Friend, President Trump'
'Look Forward To Meeting My Friend, President Trump'

'We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances