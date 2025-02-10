Accept mandate, but fight will continue: AAP MP





He added that on February 11, party chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold an "organizational meeting" with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party leaders to strategize for the future after AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.





Speaking to ANI, Kang said, "We accept the mandate of Delhi. We did our best in the last 10 years to make Delhi better and give a good government, and this fight will continue."





On the purpose of the meeting, Kang said, "A party is a continuous process. Feedback from all party units is being taken to form the future strategy... Tomorrow, under the leadership of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab MLAs will have a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal. It is an organisational meeting to prepare the next strategy." -- ANI

Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Monday said that the party accepts the mandate of the Delhi elections but emphasized that their fight will continue.