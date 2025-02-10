RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

15 AAP candidates had sought Sena symbol: Shinde

February 10, 2025  08:20
image
Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde claimed on Sunday that 15 AAP candidates had approached him for his party symbol to contest in the Delhi polls but he declined due to 'yuti dharma'.  

Sena is a partner of the BJP, which won the Delhi assembly elections, in the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. 

"A total of 15 AAP candidates had reached out to me. I thought that if the 'bow and arrow' symbol went to them, votes would be split between the BJP and Sena and others would benefit. So I declined," said Shinde. 

The Sena chief said he had to honour "yuti dharma" (coalition commitment). 

"I asked my MPs to campaign for the BJP candidates in the Delhi assembly elections," said Shinde, who turned 61 on Sunday, at an event in Thane city. 

The BJP swept aside the AAP in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP secured only 22 seats, with top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia suffering defeats.

He said several people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wished him on his birthday. 

"They greeted me as Eknath Shinde and not as Maharashtra's deputy CM," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 15 AAP candidates had sought Sena symbol: Shinde
LIVE! 15 AAP candidates had sought Sena symbol: Shinde

Biren Singh's controversial tenure comes to an end
Biren Singh's controversial tenure comes to an end

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh is facing renewed scrutiny over his handling of the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023. Leaked audio tapes allegedly featuring Singh, in which he is purportedly heard...

Massive traffic on Kumbh route; Sangam station closed
Massive traffic on Kumbh route; Sangam station closed

A severe traffic congestion extending for kilometers was witnessed on the routes to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asking the government to make emergency arrangements for the...

Viral outbreak at Surat schools, 150 students ill
Viral outbreak at Surat schools, 150 students ill

As many as 150 students of three government residential schools located within one campus in Gujarat's Surat district suffered from a viral infection and 18 of them, all girls, were hospitalised with fever, officials said Sunday.

Shraddha Walkar's father found dead at home
Shraddha Walkar's father found dead at home

Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar whose brutal murder in 2022 had caused a nationwide sensation, died on Sunday at his residence in Vasai city of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances