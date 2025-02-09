Wrong to send deportees in shackles: Athawale





The minister of state for social justice and empowerment made the remark during a press conference where he shared the details of the Union Budget and said the country is on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





About the treatment of undocumented immigrants who were deported from the US to India earlier this week, Athawale said it was wrong to send them in shackles.





A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.





Some of the deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar. -- PTI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said it was wrong to deport illegal immigrants from America to India in shackles.